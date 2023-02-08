GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville High School Boosters, through a special GHS STEM committee, will offer a new quarterly feature in the Idaho County Free Press: GHS STEM Standout.
“This will be a way to highlight some kids who are accomplishing some really great things academically,” GHS science teacher Shaun Bass said.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math and includes a large variety of classes offered at GHS, as well as through online IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy).
Bass explained there are many GHS students who are “going above and beyond.”
“They deserve recognition,” he stated.
The focus of the interviews will be students chosen by a committee of GHS teachers that includes Bass, and additional STEM teachers Larson Anderson, Naomi Finnegan, Bruce Wassmuth and Jordan Wasem. Specific criteria must be made in order to be featured, including the following: students must have taken four years each of math and science, completed five additional STEM courses, have taken dual credit STEM courses, be involved in STEM activities beyond the classroom, be in line for a STEM diploma and have a GPA of at least 3.0.
Bass said Mountain View School District former board chair and current trustee Larry Dunn got the ball rolling on the idea to highlight the students’ achievements.
“When he found out about a lot of the activities and accomplishments, he felt it was important information for the public to know,” Bass said. Dunn went to the Boosters and discussed a variety of items with members, the result of one being this quarterly feature.
“Having been a coach for decades, I think it is really important to recognize the dedication and hard work of our athletes. Having also been a teacher in the STEM field for decades, I think it is equally important to recognize our STEM students for their dedication and hard work. We have had many of our past students who excelled in STEM go on to do some pretty amazing things” Bass said. Many have gone on to participate in some great projects and careers in the STEM field. Scientists, researchers, doctors and more. If I had a ‘Wall of Fame,’ there would be upwards of 50 faces on it.”
