GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County Recycling, Grangeville Center, is looking for a new site manager. They will manage drop offs, pick-ups, online site presence, volunteer sign ups and COVID-19 related health risk in relation to recycling. This is a compensated volunteer position.
For information contact, Janie Fluharty (chairman): janieflu@mtida.net – 1-208-507-1745; Laura Embry: lauraembry1@gmail.com; or private message the ICR Facebook page.
