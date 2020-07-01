COTTONWOOD – Rodeo season cancellations in Washington and Oregon boosted entries for the first ICA (Idaho Cowboys Association) event of the season, which was two weeks ago at White Bird, and the same dynamic figures to boost the Border Days Rodeo this week in Grangeville. Because there are fewer options and no finals for some associations, the overall number of people rodeoing this year has been considerably reduced, but for those who do want to give it a go, there’s a new opportunity this Independence Day.
A new rodeo is coming to town July 4, and organizer Renee Verdino of Two Bar V Livestock is excited about it.
“I think folks are excited,” she told the Free Press Monday night, June 29. “We’ve got 80-90 contestants. We had 96 enter the one we put on in August a couple years ago, so it’s not the biggest one we’ve ever had, at least not yet. We’re hoping to get some more contestants signed up. It’s kind of a ride-in rode, and we’re an open rodeo, so you don’t need a card to enter.”
She said she doesn’t see it conflicting with the Border Days Rodeo, and Border Days Rodeo spokesman Brad Arnzen previously told the Free Press that if anything, the Cottonwood event might pick up a few who would otherwise have come to the area just for Border Days.
The event schedules don’t overlap. The Border Days Rodeo performances are 9 a.m. July 1 for slack, which features timed events, and main events at 6 p.m. each night July 2-3-4. The Cottonwood July 4 rodeo is timed events only, and it is set to start at 10 a.m. July 4 at the Two Bar V ranch located about a mile down the Greencreek Road from the turn off U.S. Highway 95. Spectating there is free. Border Days Rodeo admission and other details are on page 11 in the annual special section the Free Press published this week.
Among the contestants lined up for Cottonwood were, as of early Monday evening, 18-20 breakaway ropers, 18 tiedown ropers, 20 steer wrestlers and 45 team ropers – counting headers and heelers.
