GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elks Lodge will be host to a New Year’s Eve Ball Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight. Presale tickets are $30 single or $55 per couple; $5 more at the door. Tickets available at Northwest Insurance, Ace Home Center and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center.

This is a 21-and-older event with I.D. required at the door. A silent auction will benefit the Elks charitable programs. Music will be provided by Vintage Youth and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. For questions call Alicia at 208-451-3152 or Gina at 503-597-9960.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments