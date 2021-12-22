GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elks Lodge will be host to a New Year’s Eve Ball Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets available at Northwest Insurance, Ace Home Center and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. A silent auction will be held, and music will be by Vintage Youth. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Call Alicia at 208-451-3152 or Gina at 503-597-9960.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments