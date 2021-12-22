GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elks Lodge will be host to a New Year’s Eve Ball Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets available at Northwest Insurance, Ace Home Center and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. A silent auction will be held, and music will be by Vintage Youth. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Call Alicia at 208-451-3152 or Gina at 503-597-9960.
