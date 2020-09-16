GRANGEVILLE – A new youth group, The Faction, will begin starting Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. (open for homework help at 5 p.m.) at the Grangeville Christian Church.
The Faction is a community youth group, organized by Michael Stevens and Mike Hoecherl, within the larger group of youth in the region who are saying no to culture and yes to Jesus.
“We want to unify in the gospel of Jesus Christ. We want to be completely centered and focused on Him and all that He is. We are about making disciples of the glorious person of Jesus Christ, not just converts to Christianity,” they said.
The group will meet each Sunday night. The first hour is a fellowship time with organized board, card, and group games as well as music and art lessons (kids who want to participate in the latter activities should bring their own materials). The second hour will be dedicated to discipleship through worship, a brief message, and small group discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.