NEZPERCE — The CGI facility in Nezperce will host a lunch at Coach’s Family Sports Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve lentil chili in honor of World Pulses Day on Thursday, Feb 10. This is a free community giving meal to honor the CGI farmers in the area and bring attention to locally-grown crops and where they are exported globally.

