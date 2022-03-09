GRANGEVILLE — Mark your calendars for April 23 for the “Night Out on the Prairie” fundraiser for Cornerstone Christian Learning Center.

This event will include homemade lasagna, a deejay and dancing at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center on the truck route. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and available at Cornerstone, 515 WN 2nd Street; call 208-983-0029; find them on Facebook.

