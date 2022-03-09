GRANGEVILLE — Mark your calendars for April 23 for the “Night Out on the Prairie” fundraiser for Cornerstone Christian Learning Center.
This event will include homemade lasagna, a deejay and dancing at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center on the truck route. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and available at Cornerstone, 515 WN 2nd Street; call 208-983-0029; find them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.