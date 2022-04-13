GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center will be host to “A Night Out on the Prairie” Saturday, April 23, 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Tickets are currently available for this fundraiser, banquet and auction. Call 208-983-0029.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments