GRANGEVILLE — On Jan. 19, Grangeville High School students competed in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Conference through virtual conference for Districts 1 and 2 at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
From Grangeville, nine students scored high enough in their individual events to advance on to the state-level competition.
“GHS BPA President, Aliyah Poxleitner, has worked hard to allow our club to succeed this year and to excel even during these trying times,” said BPA advisor and GHS business and technology teacher Bruce Wassmuth.
Taryn Godfrey earned 1st place in both Advanced Word Processing and Advanced Spreadsheet Applications. Aliyah Poxleitner also took home two 1st place awards in Economic Research and Banking & Finance. Abbie Frei scored 1st place in Integrated Office Applications. Macy Smith took 2nd place in Entrepreneurship and 2nd place in Integrated Office Applications. Tobias Stoner placed 1st in Fundamentals of Web Design with 2nd place in Device Configuration & Troubleshooting, Computer Programming Concepts, and Information Technology concepts. Eliana Dent placed 2nd in Basic Office Systems and Procedures. Makenna Denuit place 2nd in Prepared Speech. Cameran Green placed 3rd in Advanced Word Processing. Michael Green placed 2nd in Digital Media Production.
The BPA State Leadership Conference was held in Boise March 16-19. GHS students competed against more than 1,000 other students from across the state. Six competitors placed in the top 10 in their perspective events. Aliyah Poxleitner, Macy Smith, Cameran Green, Taryn Godfrey and Tobias Stoner earned berths to the national competition in Dallas, Texas, in April.
