ELK CITY — Quilt club members have determined they will not be participating in the veterans dinner. so there will not be any quilt presentations. With the governor moving Idaho back to Stage 3 and with the significant uptick in Idaho County COVID cases, they are just not comfortable. They will be working with the recipients to schedule an award presentation with them taking in consideration their preference. The quilt club will be pulling the winning ticket for the raffle at their meeting, Nov. 16.
Another piece of news... Elk City School and preschool will be holding a Christmas craft and baked sale at the school, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds will go for the Elk City School and Preschool children’s Christmas shopping trip, allowing the children to buy presents for their families. Donations of crafts and baked goods from the community are very welcome and can be dropped off at the school.
— Sue Phillips
