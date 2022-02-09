BOISE — The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for Idaho’s top teaching honor, Teacher of the Year.

To nominate a teacher, go to the Idaho Teacher of the Year website (https://www.sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year/) and fill out the online nomination form. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, March 14. Last year, Idahoans nominated about 150 teachers.

Nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 9 to apply for the honor. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and the winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to their school.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in our state. She or he will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

