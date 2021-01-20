KAMIAH — Each year, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) recognizes and honors members and partners for their contributions and commitment to our mission of empowering our youth and adults to build a healthier community. During the 2021 Upriver Youth Leadership Council Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Banquet, they will honor members and partners for the council’s awards.
Award categories include religious organization, education, media, law enforcement, business donor, healthcare, youth service organization, civic group, government, parent, UYLC volunteer and outstanding member.
Nomination deadline is 5 p.m., Feb. 15. Each nomination must include a completed online nomination form located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UYLC20AWARDS and any supporting materials, if necessary, e-mailed to upriverylc@gmail.com. The public may submit as many entries as they wish, using separate forms. Once received, nominations will be reviewed by the UYLC Board of Directors, and the results will be announced during the 2021 Annual Appreciation Banquet.
