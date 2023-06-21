LEWISTON — Democrats from legislative districts 6 and 7 are invited to the Nez Perce County Democratic Party (NPCDP) picnic today, Wednesday, June 21, at Hareth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., in Lewison, 6-8 p.m.
Burgers, buns, plates and fixings will be provided, BYOB and chairs. Donated pies and desserts will be auctioned to fundraise for future Democrat candidate.
