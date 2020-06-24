GRANGEVILLE – A piece of Grangeville-area history was recently put to rest on the south end of Crooks Street and Mountain View Road.
In an area known as Nurss’ Grove, a nearly 100-year-old dwelling was removed to make what for what will one day be a new home from Mitch and Brenda Rauch.
The old one-room cabin, built in the 1920s, had been renovated and added onto, covering most of its logs.
Ralph and Vivian Crane purchased the 10 acres in Nurss’ Grove in 1959, Previously, it had been owned by the Nurss family, then the Bakers and Ruarks.
“We lived in it starting in about 1959,” Vivian said. She and two of her daughters, Linda and Brenda, sat on the porch of a home above the property, June 12, and watched the demolition, which was completed by cousin, Danny Bryant.
The Cranes built their own family home on the property then rented out the cabin home starting in 1965 and on through until recently. It had deteriorated and was no longer livable, they said.
In 2018, after more than 65 years of marriage, Ralph died. Vivian sold the property – a portion of it to her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mitch. Vivian has since moved to Lewiston.
“It has a beautiful view,” Brenda said, looking over the debris and across the road where trees and canola fields could be seen.
“We have many wonderful childhood memories here,” Linda added. “And now, we get to continue being here.”
The Cranes raised seven children on the property. Vivian now as 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Brenda, a hairdresser, said she remembers when client and friend Eleanora Webb would talk about Nurss’ Grove.
“She said it was like a park where people would come out in their buggies after Sunday church and have picnics and play,” Brenda said.
An old firepit from those days still exists on the property.
In an Aug. 12, 1908, Grangeville Globe news article, it reads, “The members of the Baptist Sunday school and church held services at Nurss’ Grove Sunday. A large crowd attended and thoroughly enjoyed the services, chief among which was an excellent sermon by Rev. Saxton. A bountiful picnic dinner was served.”
In an Idaho County Free Press article from July 9, 1014, it stated, “The members of the Arion Male Chorus and their families and friends chartered special conveyances and spent the Fourth at the Nurss’ Grove south of town. Allie Campbell attended to the hauling of picnickers to the grove.”
A schoolhouse formerly sat across the road from the grove on what is Spencer property.
As Brenda and Mitch make plans to build in the future, the family took time to reminisce about learning to ski and sled down the big hill, Vivian yelling outside to see if the kids were still among the living, ducks and a swan in the property pond, climbing fences to visit neighboring friends and more.
“A lot of great memories and history, and more to come,” Brenda smiled.
