GRANGEVILLE — Angie Ruhoff Nuxoll of Lewiston will share with Encouragers Thursday, June 2, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at The Trails Restaurant , 101 E. Main in Grangeville. Music, fun, and a hunger to know deeper truths from God’s Word she can share with others, have been a high priority of Angie Nuxoll. She has been Bible teacher, Aglow leader on local and area boards, and Sweet Adeline chorus/quartet member for 20-plus years. A native of Cottonwood, she majored in education at the University of Idaho where she met husband, Patrick Nuxoll. They have two children and two grandchildren. She was a longtime worship leader at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Lewiston, where she also worked with children. Encouragers is an interdenominational group of Christian women, who meet to share testimonies, music, and fellowship on the first Thursday of each month. For questions, contact Ima at 208-983-0927.
