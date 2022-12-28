MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Kim Schumacher, a sixth-grade science teacher at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood, was recently awarded a classroom grant by Northwest Professional Educators (NWPE). This grant funding will be used to purchase needed materials including stream table kits for her Landforms within the Earth curriculum.
“These materials will allow students to have hands-on exploration of key landform concepts,” noted Schumacher. “Learning will become their own as they use these materials verses reading and answering questions from a science book. I am hoping to foster a love of science exploration within my classroom by allowing students to have a deeper understanding of major concepts like erosion.”
NWPE Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices. Association of American Educators (AAE) Director of Professional Learning Melissa Pratt oversees the NWPE Scholarship and Grant Program.
The grant program is open to all full-time educators in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Applications are considered twice a year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the next deadline of March 1, 2023. Details and application information are available at nwpe.org/awards.
NWPE is a chapter of The Association of American Educators, and serves educators in the Idaho, Oregon, and Washington region. AAE serves members in all 50 states and welcomes professionals from all education entities. Membership is $16.50 per month and includes $2 million professional liability insurance, employment rights coverage, professional resources, and many other benefits. Visit aaeteachers.org and nwpe.org for information
