MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Kim Schumacher, a sixth-grade science teacher at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood, was recently awarded a classroom grant by Northwest Professional Educators (NWPE). This grant funding will be used to purchase needed materials including stream table kits for her Landforms within the Earth curriculum.

“These materials will allow students to have hands-on exploration of key landform concepts,” noted Schumacher. “Learning will become their own as they use these materials verses reading and answering questions from a science book. I am hoping to foster a love of science exploration within my classroom by allowing students to have a deeper understanding of major concepts like erosion.”

