KAMIAH — How would you talk to family and friends around the country if power is out, cell phones don’t work and the internet is down?

From 11 a.m. (PDT) on Saturday, June 24, to 11 a.m. on June 25, the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club will set up and operate two radio stations, powered by batteries charged by solar panels at the Kamiah City Park as part of the ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Field Day Exercise.

