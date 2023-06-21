KAMIAH — How would you talk to family and friends around the country if power is out, cell phones don’t work and the internet is down?
From 11 a.m. (PDT) on Saturday, June 24, to 11 a.m. on June 25, the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club will set up and operate two radio stations, powered by batteries charged by solar panels at the Kamiah City Park as part of the ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Field Day Exercise.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations throughout North America during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.
For more than 100 years, Amateur Radio — also called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. More than 40,000 people from thousands of locations participated last year in Field Day 2022 activities.
Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as five and as old as 100-plus, with clubs such as the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club.
