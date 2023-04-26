American Legion Post 37 is hosting an off-road ride on May 13. The ride is for anyone with a UTV, ATV, dirt bike or 4-wheel drive vehicle and will follow the road from Forest (south of Winchester) through Soldiers Meadow to Eagle Creek and back.
The ride will take about four hours. Lunch will be provided, bring a side dish or dessert to share, if you wish.
