American Legion Post 37 is hosting an off-road ride Saturday, Aug. 13. The ride is for anyone with a UTV, ATV, dirt bike or 4-wheel drive vehicle who wants to ride the roads along the ridge between the Salmon and Snake rivers. The ride is approximately 39 miles and will take about four hours. Lunch will be provided; bring a side dish or dessert to share, if you wish. Any veteran without an off-road vehicle that would like to ride along can sign up to be paired with a driver with an empty seat. Space is limited, call Jinny at 208-983-1033 to get on the list. Those going will meet at the old mill site along the Salmon River off of Deer Creek Road, south of White Bird at 7 a.m. The ride starts from there at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.