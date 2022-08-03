American Legion Post 37 is hosting an off-road ride Saturday, Aug. 13. The ride is for anyone with a UTV, ATV, dirt bike or 4-wheel drive vehicle who wants to ride the roads along the ridge between the Salmon and Snake Rivers. The ride is approximately 39 miles and will take about four hours. Lunch will be provided; bring a side dish or dessert to share, if you wish. Any veteran without an off-road vehicle that would like to ride along can sign up to be paired with a driver with an empty seat. Space is limited, call Jinny at 208-983-1033 to get on the list. Those going will meet at the old mill site along the Salmon River off of Deer Creek Road, south of White Bird at 7 a.m. The ride starts from there at 8 a.m.

