KAMIAH — The Yuletide season is here, and the Upriver Youth Leadership Council is hard at work to bring the community the third annual “An Olde-Fashioned Christmas” this Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Kamiah American Legion Hall. This is a family-friendly affair with a variety of Christmas activities on twp.
Scheduled activities include the following:
•11 a.m.-4 p.m., free activities for all ages. This will include chestnuts roasting on an open fire, photos with Santa, sugar cookie decorating, gingerbread house making, face painting, Santa letter writing, free personalized Santa hats for all youth, holiday crafts and demos starting hourly.
•Noon-4 p.m., Christmas carriage rides.
•4 p.m., Christmas Cookie Contest entries are due, judging will take place at 5 p.m., and winners will be announced at 6 p.m.
•6 p.m., Olde-Fashioned Christmas Show: a night of musical and theatrical fun. A pie social will take place during intermission, with locally baked pies being sold by the slice. Santa will have a surprise for all youth in attendance.
See a full schedule on the UYLC Facebook page.
