Do you want to learn how to safely can, dry or freeze your garden’s bounty? University of Idaho Extension invites the public to enroll in Preserve@Home, an in-depth, on-line food preservation class to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of foods. Participants learn how to produce high-quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety.
Registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first lesson of the six-week course opens on-line on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. MT. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online bulletin board to facilitate participant discussion, and a real-time weekly chat to interact with classmates and instructors. The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. MT. Topics to be covered include: foodborne illness — causes and prevention, spoilage and canning basics, canning high acid foods, canning specialty high acid foods — pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc., canning low acid foods, and freezing and drying. Supplemental materials will include materials on planting varieties for food preservation, cold storage and root cellaring.
The cost is $35 plus the cost of supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free, on-line. For information, contact Laura Sant at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.