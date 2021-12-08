Food drying photo

Food drying will be part of an upcoming Preserve@Home class.

Do you want to learn how to safely can, dry or freeze your garden’s bounty? University of Idaho Extension invites the public to enroll in Preserve@Home, an in-depth, on-line food preservation class to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of foods. Participants learn how to produce high-quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first lesson of the six-week course opens on-line on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. MT. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online bulletin board to facilitate participant discussion, and a real-time weekly chat to interact with classmates and instructors. The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. MT. Topics to be covered include: foodborne illness — causes and prevention, spoilage and canning basics, canning high acid foods, canning specialty high acid foods — pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc., canning low acid foods, and freezing and drying. Supplemental materials will include materials on planting varieties for food preservation, cold storage and root cellaring.

The cost is $35 plus the cost of supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free, on-line. For information, contact Laura Sant at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu.

