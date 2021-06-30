Grangeville band camp for middle and high school students was held the week of June 21-25 at Grangeville High School. The camp was the senior project of Ava Forsyth and Brittany Farmer. Both students said they love band and wanted to do something to encourage others to join. The band is under the direction of Danica Schmidt.

