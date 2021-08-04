ELK CITY -- Katie Shaw, a student at the University of Idaho in the College of Natural Resources is conducting a study about residents’ opinions on grizzly bear and their management in the western Bitterroots. She will be conducting meetings in Elk City on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 18, both at 6 p.m. at the Elk City School. If you are planning to attend, call or text her 208-494-2507 or email kaitlyns@uidaho.edu. The meetings will be about two hours and refreshments will be provided.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments