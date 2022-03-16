COTTONWOOD — A new site manager for the Idaho County Recycling Site in Cottonwood is needed by the end of April 2022. If you or a school/community group that you belong to would like to take advantage of this community service opportunity, contact Kristin Frish (kfrish@yahoo.com or landline with answering machine 208-962-3858).

The Cottonwood recycling site (located on Broadway up the hill from the post office and across the street from the grain elevators) is staffed on Saturdays from 9 -11 a.m. (closed on major holiday weekends). Site managers must be 18 years of age or supervised by an adult. Each Saturday, the site manager opens the site, helps recycling patrons to sort and off-load recyclable materials, keeps the site tidy, then closes the site. The manager is responsible for coordinating the hauling of filled cargo containers. The manager also coordinates volunteers helping at the site as needed. A small stipend is available for this volunteer position.

