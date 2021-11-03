BIG CEDAR — The Big Cedar Homemakers are currently taking orders for their Christmas swags. These handmade, fresh decorations are $15 each. These will be available for pickup in the parking lot of Freedom Northwest Credit Union Nov. 19.
Money raised goes to Tahoe QRU and Ridgerunner Volunteer Fire Department.
To order a swag, call Sue at 208-926-4704.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.