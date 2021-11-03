BIG CEDAR — The Big Cedar Homemakers are currently taking orders for their Christmas swags. These handmade, fresh decorations are $15 each. These will be available for pickup in the parking lot of Freedom Northwest Credit Union Nov. 19.

Money raised goes to Tahoe QRU and Ridgerunner Volunteer Fire Department.

To order a swag, call Sue at 208-926-4704.

