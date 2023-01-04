Senior Center photo

(L-R) Sue Johnson, John Purdy, Duane Stephens and Scott Scribner provide music at the Grangeville Senior.

 Free Press archives

The Grangeville Senior Center is a private, nonprofit corporation established in 1977 to serve senior citizens and those with disabilities. The center is managed by a volunteer board of directors elected by members of the Dollar-a-Month Club.

Services include hot meals served at the center or by home delivery Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with additional frozen meals available to those receiving home delivery; medical equipment for loan; a library; dining room and kitchen rental for private or community events; and rental storage facilities. On meal days the facility is available from 7-9:30 a.m. for those wishing to walk around the dining area or otherwise exercise. Finally, the facility is used to feed those in need due to fire or other disasters.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments