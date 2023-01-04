The Grangeville Senior Center is a private, nonprofit corporation established in 1977 to serve senior citizens and those with disabilities. The center is managed by a volunteer board of directors elected by members of the Dollar-a-Month Club.
Services include hot meals served at the center or by home delivery Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with additional frozen meals available to those receiving home delivery; medical equipment for loan; a library; dining room and kitchen rental for private or community events; and rental storage facilities. On meal days the facility is available from 7-9:30 a.m. for those wishing to walk around the dining area or otherwise exercise. Finally, the facility is used to feed those in need due to fire or other disasters.
Support for the operation comes from private grants and donations, partial federal reimbursement for meals, food from the food bank, and rental fees.
In 2022, the center rebounded from the effects of the Covid pandemic and are on track to provide more than 17,000 meals for the year. With invaluable support from grants and donations, they replaced windows in the facility, added shelving in the medical equipment locker, and are adding an additional exit door and ramp. They are grateful to the Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, Grangeville Community Foundation, Innovia Foundation, Avista Corporation, and Idaho Governor’s Office for their support.
Finances and Future Operations:
The board continues to carefully track current and upcoming expenses. Each meal costs approximately $7.15 to provide, with about $3.75 per meal reimbursed with federal funding passed through the Idaho Commission on Aging. Acceptance of this federal money continues to be controversial, with two of the District 7 legislators (Reps. Shepherd and Kingsley) voting against the funding last year.
Upcoming projects include replacing the aging swamp cooler in the kitchen with a more effective unit, and eventually replacing flooring in the dining area and offices. The board is also exploring options for using our property to generate long-term revenue.
Operation relies on many dedicated volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include:
•Making coffee, replenishing ice and cups; •Clearing and cleaning tables after meals; •Delivering meals; •Greeting and assisting new people to find a seat, showing them where the silverware and drinks are, and making them feel welcome; •Maintaining the building and grounds; and •Fundraising. At this time, they are most in need of volunteer greeters. Those interested in volunteering talk with Molly Mizer (kitchen manager) or a board member.
The annual membership meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, following lunch. At that time four board members and four officers will be elected: president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. For those who are not yet members of the Dollar-a-Month Club, you can join and participate in making decisions at the annual meeting. Dues are $12 per year and go to support the operation of the center.
Board members are sought to help the center be successful. Duties of board members include: overseeing the operation of the center to ensure it is effective and financially secure; acting as host when the facility is rented; working at the front desk; checking out medical equipment; helping with fundraisers and public outreach; acting as a liaison to other community groups; and coordinating volunteers or managing contractors to complete tasks. If interested in running for a board position, contact secretary Shireene Hale to be included on the ballot.
The board thanks the staff, volunteers, and donors who support the center in providing services to the community.
- Information from the December 2022 Grangeville Senior Center newsletter
