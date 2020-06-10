At our June meeting we will discuss the final plans for Field Day and learn how the antennas we plan on using work. Our Field Day operation will be at the Fish Creek Campground Pavilion approximately 12 miles south of Grangeville on June 27-28. Two complete amateur radio stations will be setup along with at least three antennas. The stations will be powered by 12V batteries that are charged by solar panels.
Throughout the USA and Canada, more than 40,000 other amateur radio operators will be setting up similar operations in parks, shopping centers and campgrounds. Each will try to contact as many other stations as possible over the 24-hour period.
Anyone interested is invited to see how we can contact other stations around the USA and Canada using no permanent infrastructure.
For club info contact Eliza Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact
David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at
