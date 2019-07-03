On June 22 and 23, the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club participated in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day Exercise. Over 35,000 amateur radio operators throughout the USA and Canada set up stations in temporary locations utilizing emergency power and temporary antennas. The 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club set up two stations at Riverside Park in Kamiah utilizing 12V radios, solar charged batteries and portable antennas.
Stations from as far as Alaska and Hawaii in the west to Slovenia in the east were contacted. In additions stations were heard from Japan and Australia.
The club would like to thank the City of Kamiah for waiving the fee for the park, keeping the restrooms open all night, the lights on, and the sprinklers off.
The next meeting of the 3Rivers Amateur Radio Club will be 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 9, at the Kamiah KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. License testing will be conducted at 5:30pm upon request.
For club info contact Ken Tuning at 208-935-8888. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
