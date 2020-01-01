GRANGEVILLE -- Due to the holiday, American Legion Post 37 will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
All veterans are now eligible to join the legion with new rules passed in 2019, regardless of when or where they served. If you are a veteran and would like to be a part of the Legion, stop the Idaho County Veterans Center on East Main Street for information.
