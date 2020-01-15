ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation held its monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 13. The agenda included a presentation from Terri Tackett about a grant awarded allowing ARF/Animal Ark to partner with the Elk's Lodge to have a TNR (spay/neuter) program here in Grangeville for feral and or abandoned cats and kittens.
Alaina Redenbo and Laura Embry presented news on a SpokAnimal program and partnership. SpokAnimal (of Spokane) is willing to help with efforts to reduce the immediate needs of animals in Idaho County. They have the ability to travel to locations to offer high volume feral cat spay/ neuter programs and also help with reduced pet food costs if a partnership is developed.
Debbie Schlieper also updated the Board on the Bingo Family Fun Night being held Friday, Jan. 24, at the Veterans Center. Taco/nacho dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., Bingo and prizes from 6-8 p.m. Baked goods will also be available for purchase (by donation). All proceeds to benefit the animals locally
— Rhonda Schacher
