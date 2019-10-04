Prairie River Library District's branches are offering a variety of book clubs, story hours, Halloween celebrations and much more.
Craigmont Library will host a book club discussion of the 2019 Everybody Reads selection, The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea, on Friday Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. The author will make visits to this area in November. A new Fiber Arts group is meeting on the first Friday of each month at 2 p.m. Green Things Nursery will be providing a fall garden program at the library on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. Get tips on planting, trimming and prepping your fall garden. Preschool story time is Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Doreen at 208-924-5510 for more info or stop in at the new location at 113 W. Main.
Culdesac Library is a quiet and comfortable branch inside an old brick building downtown. Their dedicated bank vault is full of historical items from the area. Stop in and use the computers or pick up a movie or book you’ve been wanting. There will be a fun Halloween celebration on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon. Call Lynda at 208-843-5215 for more information on the library’s programs or stop in at 714 Main St.
Kamiah Library hosted Open Minds Open Books Oct. 1 and discussed readings on domestic terrorism during a potluck, with books for the next topic (climate) available to borrow at the end of the meeting. The library will attend an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Wa-A'Yas on Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. with book giveaways and more. This month regular book club will meet on Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston. Writing Group is pushed to Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. this month; contact the library for theme. Preschool story time is Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Follow Kamiah Library on Facebook/Instagram, call April at 208-935-0428, or visit 505 Main St. for more info.
Kooskia Library offers a weekly story time for little ones on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Stop by on Friday afternoons to hear the lovely acoustic guitar tunes played by our volunteer musician. Each week the library has a different Lego building challenge and the coffee pot is on for this cooler weather. Follow Kooskia Library on Facebook/Instagram for programs, visit 026 S. Main St., or call Dena at 208-926-4539.
Lapwai Library offers public computers, free wi-fi and a makerspace for your learning needs. Stop in and see what’s new. Contact Julie at 208-843-7254 for details, find the library on Facebook, or stop in at 103 N. Main St.
Nezperce Library has a variety of monthly programs devoted to early literacy including Play & Learn, Read to a Dog, Wiggles & Giggles, Story Hour and more. The next Story Hour is Oct. 18 with Miss Lynette. Call Terra Baldus at 208-937-2458 for more info, find the library on Facebook, or stop in at 602 4th Ave.
Peck Library hosts students from the elementary school each week for stories that coincide with the themes presented at school. On Tuesdays grades 3-6 visit at 12:30 p.m. and on Thursdays grades K-2 meet there. Call Doreen at 208-486-6161 for details or stop in at 217 N. Main. St.
Winchester Library now has a food dehydrator and Chris is helping the kids learn how to make healthy snacks. Another cool addition to the library is a microscope that connects via USB to a computer so it’s easier to see what’s being magnified. Dutch Oven Dishes from Around the World is held on the first Monday of the month with a dish from a different country. Preschool Story Time is on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Come watch a kid-friendly movie at the library on Mondays. The library is also on Facebook, call Chris at 208-924-5164 for more info, or stop by 314 Nezperce St.
All PRLD locations, hours and events can be found at prld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.