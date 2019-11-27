COTTONWOOD – A benefit taco dinner is set for Jake Seubert for Friday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
A dinner of tacos, rice, Mexican coleslaw and dessert will be served. Suggested donation is $10 per person or $40 per family.
A live and silent auction will also be held. The silent auction runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the live auction will be held at 8 p.m. Many items will be available, including four cords of firewood, an outdoor table and chairs, firepit, one-half beef (cut and wrapped), Seubert’s wine, painted wine bottles, a Tupperware package, a Tastefully Simple bundle, a Norwex basket, paintings and many additional items.
