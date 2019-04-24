KOOSKIA -- April 1-6 was 4-H Week. Our club, the C.V. GO GETTERS and our club leader, Ginny Fisher, would like to thank our community and booster members for your support. We are a growing club with 23 members, so far.
4-H is a great place to learn everything from leadership skills to how to care for a market animal. In our club we have a variety of projects. Our members are enrolled in cake decorating, market pig and lamb, horse, pre-vet, photography, pet farm animal and much, much more. Every year in our club we volunteer in our community in a variety of ways. Last year we did yard work for an elder, and this year we are picking up garbage on the roadside so we can have a cleaner environment. We also donate to our local food bank. Idaho County Fair is Aug. 14th-18th at the Cottonwood fairgrounds. It’s a great time.
Again, a big thank you to all 4-H supporters. We couldn’t do it without you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.