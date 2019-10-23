ARF Halloween Ball raises about $4,000

Diane Balch and Susan Brown
Having a ball
Ted Lindsey plays guitar at ARF Halloween Ball
Vintage Youth gets into costume
Wonder Woman on guitar

GRANGEVILLE – The Animal Rescue Foundation Fund-raiser Halloween Ball was held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Contest winners were as follows: costume – 1, Jenna Bailey; 2, Susan Brown; 3, Cathy Lewis; dancing – 1, DeAnn Rauzi; 2, Hada Wiltse; 3, Lani Fogleman.

