COTTONWOOD -- The party goes on, rain or shine. The Idaho County Democrat Party annual picnic and pie auction will be Sunday, June 23 and begin at 1 p.m. The picnic will be held at the Cottonwood City Park, across from the fairgrounds. Wear blue and bring a chair, side dish, pie, silent auction item, your favorite beverage and a friend. ICDP will provide burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers, lemonade, iced tea, punch and table service.
Join for some fun and fund-raising. Chair Ron Beitelspacher and former Idaho County Commissioner Jim Rehder will be auctioneers for the pie auction. Do your best to carpool. For information or to volunteer with set up, call 208 983 3763.
