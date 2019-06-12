COTTONWOOD -- Sunday, June 23, is Idaho County Democrats’ annual fund-raiser, a picnic and pie auction. This year’s picnic will again be held at the Cottonwood City Park, across from the fairgrounds. There will be a table of silent auction items and a live pie auction. ICDP will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers with all the fixings, as well as lemonade and iced tea. Festivities begin at 1 p.m.
Liz Clark is coordinating the auction. Contact her to help with setup or donate an auction item. Bring a dish to pass and a pie (or other dessert) to auction. Wear blue, bring a lawn chair and a friend and carpool if you can.
Visit the ICDP website, or Facebook page and watch the newspaper for upcoming events and meetings. Monthly meetings are regularly scheduled for the second Monday of most months. Locations will be announced. Call 208-983-3763 for information.
