KAMIAH -- Disciple will be in Kamiah Friday, Oct. 11, with Paradise Now and Relentless Flood on The Kill Shot Tour, supporting their September album release Love Letter Kill Shot. Disciple is an award-winning band who has garnered 15 No. 1 singles during the course of their 20-plus years together.
Formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded more than 10 albums, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90’s, has 14 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands of records, received multiple Dove Awards and nominations, had its music featured by ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, and more.
The concert will take place at the Life Center, 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Admission price is $5 and concessions will be available. Tickets can be purchased through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/uylc/5 and early purchase is recommended.
For information, visit the event website at https://www.upriveryouth.org/disciple or contact Sharlene Johnson at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.