The Grangeville Eagles No. 539 donated $100 toward replacing aging GHS cheerleader uniform items and the cheerleaders received the check during halftime of the basketball games Jan. 18 against St. Maries. Pictured are (from left): front, Bryce Cassill, James Gortsema, River Phillips and KenniDee Scheuerman; back, Maitland Soto, Annaleise Bearden, McKell McDougal, Kaylee Sullivan, Bree Braseth, and, representing the Eagles, Shirley Crane.
Eagles Help GHS Replace Cheerleader Uniforms
- By Andrew Ottoson / Idaho County Free Press
