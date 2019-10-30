KAMIAH -- On Friday, Nov. 1, Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be holding a lunch fund-raiser. Friendship Stew, based on the Stone Soup Fable, will be the main dish. Fresh bread, water, and a cookie will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the Teen Center. These lunches are available for local delivery or pickup only from noon until 1:30 p.m., at 413 Main Street in Kamiah.
