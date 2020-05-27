Register starting at 7 a.m. June 20 at Sing Lee Campground, seven miles up Newsome Creek Road off State Highway 14, for two days of archery fun. Full Draw Archers will have 40 3D targets set up for adults, youth 13-17 and cubs 7-12 to shoot for scores in 12 classifications. Scores are due in by 3 p.m.
See the Full Draw Archers Facebook page for details.
