The November meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:01 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 4, in the GHS ag classroom by President Earl Musick. Eleven people were present. The secretary’s report as distributed via email was unanimously approved. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report, which was unanimously approved as read.
Under Old Business, Alli Kohrman presented a student update. Participants in the Sales, Extemporaneous, Creed, and Greenhand Knowledge CDEs will be traveling to Moscow on Friday, November 8, to compete in those events. This Saturday, the FFA chapter is hosting a workshop to teach interested students and community members how to make boutonnieres, the finished products of which were to be given to veterans for the Veterans Day assembly they are hosting Monday, Nov. 11. On Nov. 26, they will be participating in an expo at Idaho Forest Group, where 100 students from ag and career tech classes will learn about career opportunities with IFG. The FFA chapter is also participating in Adopt-A-Family this holiday season.
We are still selling calendars! They are still available at Stuivenga-Vessey Well Drilling, United Country, and Homegrown Quilts. We will be hanging flyers downtown to hopefully reach a broader audience.
Under New Business, Katie Mosman reported that the tractor students have the Farmall H cleaned and have been working on sandblasting. Members approved purchase of new parts to begin reassembling the tractor, as well as tires, for the next step.
Earl Musick announced that we are finally an official charter of the FFA Alumni Association! We have 23 official members and a few more still to add to the official registration. Brenda Heckman has also submitted a grant form to obtain funds to help pay for the tractor restoration and other projects.
Katie Mosman brought up the banquet and asked for input on the date the students had selected, March 19. Our group had no conflicts. She also announced that April 23-24, Grangeville will host the North Idaho District Forestry, Mechanics, and Dairy Foods CDEs. State CDEs will be held in Moscow the first week in June.
We may try to host a tractor grand reveal in January. Members discussed whether to auction or raffle the tractor when finished, but tabled the issue until next month.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m. Our next meeting will be held Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
Julia McCarthy, secretary
