The first meeting of the year for Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:04 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, by President Earl Musick in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Brenda Heckman gave the treasurer’s report, which was passed unanimously. The secretary’s report was unanimously approved as e-mailed to the member list after the June meeting.
Under old business, Kyle Musick reported that tractor calendars are in and selling well. Sponsors have all received two copies. They will be available for sale at FFA Family Night, our Octoberfest booth, and United Country.
Katie Mosman reported that Grangeville FFA was represented by nine livestock showmen at the Idaho County Fair. For the first time ever, this year’s fair included a fitting and showing class made up solely of FFA members showing swine. Grangeville FFA also saw three of its members entering the Round Robin, with Sydney Rylaarsdam winning grand champion and Macy Smith winning reserve champion. FFA Family Night was to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Kyle Musick reported that a donor near Cambridge has agreed to donate a tractor for next year’s student tractor rebuild.
The meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
The second meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:07 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, by president Earl Musick in the GHS ag classroom. Following introductions, members voted to accept the last meeting’s minutes as e-mailed to members after the last meeting. Brenda Heckman gave the treasurer’s report, which was accepted as read.
Under old business, Earl and Rick Musick reported on antique tractor calendar sales. All month sponsors have received calendars, and the Billups family will receive theirs this weekend. Since Ted Billups was active in the Caterpillar Club and members have expressed interest in purchasing calendars, Don DeArmond will try to have information about the calendar sales included in the next newsletter. If shipping is requested, we will add $3 to the calendar price. To purchase a calendar, anyone can contact us at grangevilleffaalumni@gmail.com or stop by United Country.
Katie Mosman reported on FFA student activities. FFA Family Night last week had a great turnout. The students’ first trip will be to Ag Days at the University of Idaho. Two students have begun work restoring the 1948 Farmall H tractor donated for that purpose last spring.
Under new business, Earl Musick and Kyle Musick reported that they have picked up our third donated tractor! It is a 1956 International Super M donated by producer Brent Claassenn of Midvale.
Julia McCarthy suggested starting a social media page with updates on the tractor restoration process. Interested supporters should stay tuned.
Earl Musick suggested that members provide something for students who work on restoring the project tractors, such as a trade school scholarship. The idea was well received but tabled.
Brenda Heckman reported that she is about halfway done with grant applications to help fund student projects, but we are too small a chapter to receive these grants. We are seeking new members to help us reach the minimum!
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. in the GHS ag classroom.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:59 p.m.
Julia McCarthy, secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.