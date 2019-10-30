The third meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Grangeville High School agriculture classroom by President Earl Musick. 18 people were present. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report.
Matt Blackmer and Mason Taylor reported on their progress on restoring the 1948 Farmall H tractor, donated by Jack Kummet last spring. They provided an estimated budget and timeline to finish cleaning, sandblast, paint, and reassemble the tractor. They are making great progress!
Under Old Business, Alli Kohrman gave a student update. The FFA students will host a lip sync battle with refreshments for sale in the ag room on Oct, 18, after the last home football game. They will also host a haunted movie night at the Blue Fox Theater, showing Ghostbusters. Katie Mosman added that the FFA will also host the school’s Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11.
Earl Musick reported that all calendars have been paid for and picked up. They will be available for purchase at United Country, Stuivenga-Vessey Well Drilling, and Les Schwab Tires, and Homegrown Quilts.
Under New Business, Marie Heckman offered to serve as a public relations person, to increase the organization’s traffic on Facebook and Instagram.
We are still recruiting members to be eligible for grants through the national organization.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m.
The next meeting will be held on Nov, 4, at 7 p.m., at the GHS ag classroom.
Julia McCarthy
