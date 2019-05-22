GRANGEVILLE -- The eighth meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 5, by President Earl Musick in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Ten members were present. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report.
Kyle Musick presented samples of the calendars which will be sent to the printer within the next month. Katie Mosman reminded members that the botany class will hold their plant sale May 11 in the GHS parking lot. She also reported that the chapter hosted 120 students on May 3 for the Forestry, Mechanics, and Dairy Foods competitions. Their next event is State CDEs the first week in June, in Moscow.
Rick Musick commended the students for an excellent awards banquet, with agreement from all members present.
Brenda Heckman reported that she put in a grant application to the national organization for money for the students to use this year for tractor repair costs, greenhouse repairs, and materials for the machine shop.
Marie Heckman announced her resignation as student representative due to her upcoming graduation. She also requested funds to help students travel to State CDEs in June. Members voted to pay a portion of the entry fee for each student.
The next meeting will be held Monday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at the GHS ag classroom.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
- Julia McCarthy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.