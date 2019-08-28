The first meeting of the year for Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:04 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, by President Earl Musick in the Grangeville High School ag classroom. Brenda Heckman gave the treasurer’s report, which was passed unanimously. The secretary’s report was unanimously approved as e-mailed to the member list after the June meeting.
Under old business, Kyle Musick reported that tractor calendars are in and selling well. Sponsors have all received two copies. They will be available for sale at FFA Family Night, our Octoberfest booth, and United Country.
Katie Mosman reported that Grangeville FFA was represented by nine livestock showmen at the Idaho County Fair. For the first time ever, this year’s fair included a fitting and showing class made up solely of FFA members showing swine. Grangeville FFA also saw three of its members entering the Round Robin, with Sydney Rylaarsdam winning grand champion and Macy Smith winning reserve champion. FFA Family Night was to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Kyle Musick reported that a donor near Cambridge has agreed to donate a tractor for next year’s student tractor rebuild.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom.
The meeting adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
Julia McCarthy, secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.