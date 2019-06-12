The ninth meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:04 p.m., on Monday, June 3, 2019, by President Earl Musick in the Grangeville High School library. Nine members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report. Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report.
Under old business, Katie Mosman reported of the May 11 FFA Alumni Plant Sale that the students sold out in 2.5 hours, despite an increase in plants from last year.
Marie Heckman introduced Allie Kohrman, our student representative for 2019-20.
Rick Musick cited an updated quote for classic tractor calendars. Members will be working to get them sent to the printer in the upcoming weeks so they will be available for sale throoughout Border Days.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at the GHS ag classroom.
The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m.
