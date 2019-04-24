GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School FFA participants traveled to Twin Falls to the College of Southern Idaho for the state leadership conference April 3-7.
Freshman Cheyanne Brown competed in the creed speaking contest and placed third in the state.
We also had a horse judging team and did very well,” said secretary Marie Heckman. “Along with that we had an ag sales team that did very well in extemporaneous speaking, customer relations, and prepared sales.”
Heckman, a senior, also placed second in the state with her prepared sale of Hydro Flask.
In addition, sophomore Jeffery Hickman got a Washington Leadership conference scholarship. Only 1 percent of the state applicants receive this honor.
“Everyone had a great time, and we would like to thank Cindy Godfrey for chaperoning and helping with the chapter. We also want to thank everyone who made going to state possible,” Heckman said.
The Grangeville High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor is Katie Mosman.
GHS FFA will host its annual FFA Award Banquet and Alumni Auction Monday, April 29, 7 p.m., at GHS.
