The Monday, Dec. 2, meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order at 7:01 pm on in the GHS ag classroom by President Earl Musick. 11 people were present. Eric Forsmann moved to accept the secretary’s report as printed, and the motion was unanimously approved. Julia McCarthy moved to accept the treasurer’s report as read by Brenda Heckman, and the motion was unanimously passed.
Under Old Business, Alli Kohrman presented a student update. Their most recent competition went well, with Grangeville students placing high in all events. In particular, one student placed first and will be going to State in the Creed competition! The chapter also received a $1,000 grant to help defray expenses of their late January trip to McCall (leadership retreat) then Boise (Gems Conference). The Idaho Forest Group trip was postponed until January due to school being cancelled. IFG is donating materials for the metal shop – thank you!
Calendars can now be purchased from FFA students.
Under New Business, Katie Mosman reported that the tractor is nearly ready to paint! Eric Forsmann reported on paint costs and offered to help paint the body. The tin pieces will require off-site facilities.
The Lions’ Club has agreed to cook burgers for the FFA students travelling back from Moscow the first week in June. We will just need to provide numbers and timing.
Katie Mosman reported that she will soon be ordering plant plugs for the spring plant sales. She is going to order from Moss Greenhouse (in Jerome).
The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.
Our next meeting will be held on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., at the GHS ag classroom.
